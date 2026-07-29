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The courtyard building in the Sheridan Park neighborhood features 65 units.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Kiser Group Brokers $16.3M Sale of Chicago Multifamily Property

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has brokered the $16.3 million sale of a 65-unit apartment building located at 4601-17 N. Dover St. in Chicago’s Sheridan Park neighborhood. The transaction marks the fifth consecutive sale of the property within a brokerage history spanning nearly three decades involving Kiser brokers. The property first traded for $1.9 million in 1998, followed by sales in 2000 ($3.2 million), 2007 ($7.4 million) and 2020 ($12.5 million). Kiser’s Jacob Price and Katie LeGrand brokered the latest sale. The property sold to a 1031 exchange buyer.

The courtyard building features three studios, 45 one-bedroom units, 14 two-bedroom units and three three-bedroom residences. The asset was fully occupied at the time of sale. Approximately 75 percent of the apartments include private balconies. Amenities include a fitness center, landscaped courtyard and individual storage lockers.

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