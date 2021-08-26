Kiser Group Brokers $16M Condo Deconversion Sale in Arlington Heights, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Timber Court includes 72 units across two buildings.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILL. — Kiser Group has brokered the condo deconversion sale of Timber Court in Arlington Heights for $16 million. A Chicago-based apartment investor acquired the 72-unit property, which is located at 3400 N. Old Arlington Heights Road. Ron Plonis, Lee Kiser and Jeff Leibovich of Kiser represented both the condo association and the buyer in the transaction. Ray Cahnman served as president of the board of directors for the condo association and was also one of the original developers of the project, which was built in 2007. Under the Condominium Property Act in Illinois, condo unit owners can elect to sell a property if 75 percent or more are in agreement. Sellers then have the option to either move out of their units or lease them back from the new owner.