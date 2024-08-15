Kiser Group Brokers $17.2M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Chicago’s Uptown Neighborhood

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has brokered the $17.2 million sale of Ravenswood Gardens, a multifamily portfolio consisting of 151 units across seven buildings in the Sheridan Park Historic District of Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood. Katie LeGrand, Lee Kiser and Jacob Price of Kiser brokered the transaction. Initially marketed in summer 2023, the portfolio went under contract but did not close due to market volatility. The seller, continuing its strategic exit from Chicago, revisited the sale in 2024. The buyer plans to reposition the units and rebrand them as Sheridan Park. The buyer assumed the seller’s existing loan, which features an interest rate below 4 percent for the next five years. The buyer now owns more than 400 units in the Uptown neighborhood.