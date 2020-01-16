Kiser Group Brokers $18.4M Sale of Apartment Portfolio in Chicago’s South Shore

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Pictured is 7038 S. Chappel, which features 25 units.

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has brokered the sale of a three-property apartment portfolio in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood for $18.4 million. The transaction was the largest by dollar amount in the submarket in the last 15 years, according to CoStar Group. The portfolio includes the 130-unit 7500 S. Shore built in 1950; the 53-unit S. Clyde built in 1928; and the 25-unit 7038 S. Chappel constructed in 1926. Monthly rental rates range from $525 to $1,515. Noah Birk and Aaron Sklar of Kiser represented the seller, DAX Real Estate. An undisclosed buyer purchased the portfolio.