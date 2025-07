CHICAGO — Kiser Group has brokered the $2.6 million sale of a 36-unit apartment building located at 5201 W. Washington Blvd. in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood. The property was fully leased at the time of sale, with one recently filled vacancy. The asset received a full mechanical and cosmetic renovation, including individual furnaces and new plumbing and electrical systems. Noah Clark and Jack Petrando of Kiser represented the buyer and seller, neither of which were disclosed.