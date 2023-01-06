Kiser Group Brokers $23M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Chicago
CHICAGO — Kiser Group has brokered the sale of a five-building multifamily portfolio in Chicago for $23 million. The 198 units are located within the West Rogers Park, Bowmanville and Budlong Woods neighborhoods and are largely vacant. Danny Logarakis of Kiser brokered the sale. The seller was a private individual that had owned the properties for more than 40 years. The buyers, Sam Trachtman and Stak Holdings LLC, plan to renovate the kitchens, bathrooms and common areas.
