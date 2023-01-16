Kiser Group Brokers $3.1M Sale of Apartment Community in Chicago’s Morgan Park

The property at 1901 W. Pryor rises two stories and offers 34 units, as well as community features such as laundry facilities and high-speed internet access.

CHICAGO — Chicago real estate brokerage Kiser Group has arranged the sale of 1901 W. Pryor, an apartment community located in Chicago’s Morgan Park area for $3.1 million. A Chicago land trust sold the property to an investor based out of New York. Kiser Group’s Birk-Sklar team, including Noah Birk and Aaron Sklar, brokered the sale.

The property offers 34 units, all of which comprise just under 700 square feet and have been remodeled. The building has a parking lot in both the front and rear for tenants and recently was equipped with a new roof. According to Apartments.com, 1901 W. Pryor rises two stories and includes features such as community laundry facilities and high speed internet access.