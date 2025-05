ROSEMONT, ILL. — Kiser Group has brokered the $3.9 million sale of 35 condominium units in a bulk transaction in Rosemount, a suburb of Chicago. The value-add asset was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale and provides convenient access to Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Rivers Casino and the Rosemont Fashion Outlets. Andy Friedman and Jake Parker of Kiser brokered the sale, which involved multiple sellers. The buyer was a local investor.