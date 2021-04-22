REBusinessOnline

Kiser Group Brokers $32.3M Condo Deconversion Sale in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The Barry Quad includes 115 units across three buildings.

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has brokered a condo deconversion sale in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood for $32.2 million. Known as The Barry Quad, the three-building condominium property includes 115 units. Andrew Friedman and Jake Parker of Kiser represented both the seller, Barry Quadrangle Condominium Association, and the buyer, North Park Ventures. Under the Condominium Property Act in Illinois, condo unit owners can elect to sell a property if 75 percent or more are in agreement. The city of Chicago recently increased the required owner approval to 85 percent. Sellers then have the option to either move out of their units or lease them back from the new owner.

