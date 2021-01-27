REBusinessOnline

Kiser Group Brokers $4.1M Sale of Multifamily Property in Melrose Park, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Vinan Apartments includes 64 units across eight buildings.

MELROSE PARK, ILL. — Kiser Group has brokered the $4.1 million sale of Vinan Apartments in Melrose Park, a western Chicago suburb. The 64-unit multifamily property is located at 2901 Vinan Drive and spans eight buildings. It was fully leased at the time of sale. Matt Halper and Danny Mantis of Kiser represented the buyer and seller, both of which were undisclosed. The property sold for 97.6 percent of the list price, according to Kiser.

