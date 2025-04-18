Friday, April 18, 2025
The four properties are located in the city’s Near West Side.
AcquisitionsMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

Kiser Group Brokers $5.2M Sale of 120-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Milwaukee

by Kristin Harlow

MILWAUKEE — Kiser Group has brokered the sale of a 120-unit multifamily portfolio in Milwaukee’s Near West Side for $5.2 million. The four-property portfolio, which was 93 percent leased at the time of sale, included 2848 W. Wells St., 2929 W. Wisconsin Ave., 2635 W. Juneau Ave. and 2625 W. Juneau Ave. Luis Robles of Kiser brokered the transaction. The buyer owns a significant number of nearby assets. The deal represents the highest-volume multifamily sale in the Near West Side in 2025, according to Kiser.

