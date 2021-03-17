Kiser Group Brokers $7.1M Sale of Apartment Asset in Suburban Chicago

DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — Kiser Group has brokered the sale of East Village Apartments in Downers Grove for $7.1 million. Floor plans include 18 two-bedroom units and two one-bedroom units. Built in 2018, the three-story property includes 20 units. Ron Plonis of Kiser represented both the seller, Forth Group Real Estate, and the buyer, HP Ventures Group-Development Services LLC.