Kiser Group Brokers $7.2M Sale of Multifamily Property in Lockport, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Lockport South Apartments includes 80 units.

LOCKPORT, ILL. — Kiser Group has brokered the $7.2 million sale of Lockport South Apartments in Lockport, about 30 miles southwest of Chicago. Located at 551 Diane Court, the 80-unit property was owned by the same entity since the 1980s. Matt Halper, Danny Mantis and Lee Kiser of Kiser Group brokered the sale. The buyer and seller information was undisclosed.