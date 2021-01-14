REBusinessOnline

Kiser Group Brokers $7.2M Sale of Multifamily Property in Lockport, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Lockport South Apartments includes 80 units.

LOCKPORT, ILL. — Kiser Group has brokered the $7.2 million sale of Lockport South Apartments in Lockport, about 30 miles southwest of Chicago. Located at 551 Diane Court, the 80-unit property was owned by the same entity since the 1980s. Matt Halper, Danny Mantis and Lee Kiser of Kiser Group brokered the sale. The buyer and seller information was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  