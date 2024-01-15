Kiser Group Brokers $7.6M Sale of Multifamily Property in Chicago’s Edgewater Neighborhood

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has brokered the $7.6 million sale of a 39-unit multifamily property in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood. Katie LeGrand and Jacob Price of Kiser represented the seller, Sam Grossman, managing partner of Fairchild Acquisition. Danny Logarakis of Kiser represented the undisclosed buyer. The seller completed a full renovation of the property in June 2020. The asset was more than 97 percent occupied at the time of sale. The buyer was able to assume debt at a low interest rate for another few years.