CHICAGO — Kiser Group has brokered the sale of a 41-unit apartment building in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood for an undisclosed price. The property at 3935-45 W. Division St. consists of 37 apartment units and four retail spaces. The asset was converted into condos in 2006, and then was transformed when 85 percent of its units were acquired through a bank sale following the market downtown in 2008-2009. The undisclosed buyer is poised to increase rents, seeking a value-add opportunity.