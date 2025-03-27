Kiser Group Brokers Sales of Three Chicago Multifamily Properties for Combined $10.4M

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has brokered the sales of three fully occupied multifamily properties in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood for a total of $10.4 million. The buildings, all constructed in 2016, consist of large two- and three-bedroom units with ground-floor commercial space. All are predominately occupied by students and are situated near Loyola University.

The assets were originally listed as a portfolio sale, but Kiser decided to split the buildings for individual sale, citing the rise in interest rates at the time of launch. All three buildings sold to new entrants in the market — a doctor from Columbus, a 1031 exchange buyer from the northwest suburbs and a local retail investor purchasing its first mixed-use property. Andy Friedman and Jake Parker of Kiser brokered the sales.