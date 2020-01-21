Kiser Group Brokers Two Condo Deconversion Sales in Oak Park, Illinois for $12.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Pictured is 922 North Blvd., a 56-unit property.

OAK PARK, ILL. — Kiser Group has brokered two condo deconversion sales in Oak Park for a total of $12.4 million. Regency Terrace Condominiums, a 56-unit property located at 922 North Blvd., sold for $8.8 million. Andy Friedman and Matt Halper of Kiser represented the seller, The Regency Terrace Condominium Association. Marco Cesario of Kiser represented the buyer, Goldman Investments.

“Regency Terrace Condominiums is a prime example of how condo deconversions can be a win-win scenario for all parties involved,” says Friedman. “The property requires substantial and costly physical improvements. This deal saved residents from large special assessments.”

Clarence Court, a 26-unit property located at 628 Harrison St., sold for $3.6 million. Friedman and Halper represented the buyer, Redpoint Capital Management, and seller, Clarence Court Condominium Association.

“This property fits the most common mold for deconversions. Most of the owners purchased a starter condo in the mid-2000s,” says Friedman. “When the market crashed and was slow to recover, owners had two options instead of selling at depressed pricing. They either became accidental landlords and rented the unit out or were stuck living in the unit. These owners received 25 to 30 percent more in the deconversion than if they would have sold their units as individual condominiums.”