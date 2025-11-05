Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Kiser Group Brokers Two Multifamily Sales Totaling $31.5M in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has brokered two multifamily sales in Chicago for a total of $31.5 million. The first transaction, brokered by Lee Kiser, Aaron Sklar and Noah Birk, involved a portfolio of three multifamily properties in Hyde Park: Campus Court Apartments (58 units), The Victorian (64 units) and Woodlawn House (85 units). At closing, the portfolio was more than 95 percent occupied.

The second transaction, brokered by Lee Kiser, Andy Friedman and Jake Parker, was the sale of The Annabelle, a property in the Lakeview neighborhood with an occupancy of 93.6 percent. The asset sold for $7.8 million. The value-add property is located within walking distance of Wrigley Field.

You may also like

Sport Clips Leases 1,200 SF Retail Space in...

Matthews Acquires 2 MSF Distribution Center Near Downtown...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 354-Unit Apartment Community in...

Southeastern Breaks Ground on 330-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment Project...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $42M Refinancing for Luxury...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 58,849 SF...

Hanley Investment Group Brokers $26.9M Sale of Publix-Anchored...

NAI Robert Lynn, Northmarq Broker Sale of 256,000...

Marcus & Millichap Closes Sale of 23,876 SF...