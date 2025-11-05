Kiser Group Brokers Two Multifamily Sales Totaling $31.5M in Chicago

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has brokered two multifamily sales in Chicago for a total of $31.5 million. The first transaction, brokered by Lee Kiser, Aaron Sklar and Noah Birk, involved a portfolio of three multifamily properties in Hyde Park: Campus Court Apartments (58 units), The Victorian (64 units) and Woodlawn House (85 units). At closing, the portfolio was more than 95 percent occupied.

The second transaction, brokered by Lee Kiser, Andy Friedman and Jake Parker, was the sale of The Annabelle, a property in the Lakeview neighborhood with an occupancy of 93.6 percent. The asset sold for $7.8 million. The value-add property is located within walking distance of Wrigley Field.