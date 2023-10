CHICAGO — Kiser Group has negotiated the $10.9 million sale of an apartment building in Chicago’s Andersonville neighborhood. Located at 1553-55 W. Hollywood Ave., the property spans a full city block and features 76 apartment units along with 22 retail spaces. Jacob Price and Katie LeGrand of Kiser brokered the transaction. Buyer and seller information was not provided. The new ownership plans to preserve the property’s vintage character while enhancing units and amenities.