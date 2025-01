CHICAGO — Kiser Group has negotiated the $17.4 million sale of 5411 N. Winthrop, a multifamily property in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood. The asset, which was 99 percent occupied at the time of sale, underwent a full renovation in 2013. Jacob Price and Katie LeGrand of Kiser brokered the sale. Chicago-based Becovic Residential was the buyer. The property went under contract within a month of listing.