Kiser Group Negotiates $2.2M Sale of Single Room Occupancy Building in Chicago’s Hyde Park

The 77-unit Park Beach Apartments is operated as a single room occupancy property.

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has negotiated the sale of Park Beach Apartments in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood for $2.2 million. The 77-unit single room occupancy (SRO) building is located at 5327 S. Cornell Ave. SRO refers to a form of housing that is geared toward residents with low incomes who rent furnished single rooms. The buyer will continue operating the property as an SRO. Park Beach Apartments includes 27 private bathroom units and 50 semi-private units. Jimal Gilbert and Lee Kiser brokered the transaction. Buyer and seller information was not disclosed.