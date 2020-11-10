REBusinessOnline

Kiser Group Negotiates $2.2M Sale of Single Room Occupancy Building in Chicago’s Hyde Park

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The 77-unit Park Beach Apartments is operated as a single room occupancy property.

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has negotiated the sale of Park Beach Apartments in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood for $2.2 million. The 77-unit single room occupancy (SRO) building is located at 5327 S. Cornell Ave. SRO refers to a form of housing that is geared toward residents with low incomes who rent furnished single rooms. The buyer will continue operating the property as an SRO. Park Beach Apartments includes 27 private bathroom units and 50 semi-private units. Jimal Gilbert and Lee Kiser brokered the transaction. Buyer and seller information was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  