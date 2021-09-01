REBusinessOnline

Kiser Group Negotiates $3M Condo Bulk Sale in Uptown Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The sale includes 29 of the 37 units at 850 W. Margate Terrace.

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has negotiated the sale of 29 condominium units within a 37-unit multifamily property in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood for $3 million. The asset is located at 850 W. Margate Terrace. The 29 units in the transaction include 10 studios, three junior one-bedroom units, 13 one-bedroom units and three two-bedroom units. Andy Friedman and Jake Parker of Kiser represented both the buyer, Lakepoint Properties, and the seller, an unnamed family trust. According to Kiser, a full-building deconversion will likely occur at a later date since the buyer will own 75 percent of the units. Under the Condominium Property Act in Illinois, a condo building can be sold if 75 percent of ownership is in agreement.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews