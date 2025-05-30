Kiser Group Negotiates $5.7M Sale of Chicago Apartment Building

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has negotiated the $5.7 million sale of a fully occupied apartment building in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood. A former condo deconversion, the property features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units and presented a value-add opportunity. All units were equipped with individual/central HVAC systems and varying levels of finishes from renovations completed roughly 20 years ago. Jacob Price and Katie LeGrand of Kiser brokered the transaction. The buyer owns apartments nearby.