Kiser Group Negotiates $53.5M Sale of Luxury Apartment Property in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has negotiated the sale of a 155-unit luxury apartment property in Chicago’s Andersonville neighborhood for $53.5 million. Named Anderson Point, the property located at 5700 N. Ashland Ave. is the adaptive reuse of the Edgewater Medical Center. The seller, MCZ Edgewater Development LLC, transformed the former hospital into a luxury apartment community. Amenities include indoor parking, in-unit laundry, a fitness center, roof deck, golf simulator, tenant lounges and private workspaces. Lee Kiser, Katie LeGrand and Jacob Price of Kiser brokered the transaction. The buyer, Lake Street Lofts LLC, completed a 1031 exchange.





