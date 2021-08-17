Kiser Group Negotiates $5M Sale of Chicago Multifamily Property

The 40-unit building is located at 5301 N. Ashland Ave. in the Andersonville neighborhood.

CHICAGO — Kiser Group has negotiated the sale of a 40-unit multifamily property located at 5301 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago’s Andersonville neighborhood for $5 million. The building, comprised of 26 studio units and 14 one-bedroom units, went under contract in four days at the full asking price. Andy Friedman and Jake Parker of Kiser represented both the buyer, a local investor, and the seller, an unnamed family trust.