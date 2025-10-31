Friday, October 31, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Sarah-Neuman-Skilled-Nursing-Facility-Mamaroneck-New-York
The Sarah Neuman Skilled Nursing Facility in Mamaroneck, New York, totals 250 beds.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew YorkNortheastSeniors Housing

Kiser Group Negotiates $76M Sale of Skilled Nursing Facility in Mamaroneck, New York

by Taylor Williams

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — Chicago-based brokerage firm Kiser Group has negotiated the $76 million sale of the 250-bed Sarah Neuman Skilled Nursing Facility in Mamaroneck, roughly 30 miles northeast of New York City. According to Kiser Group, the property was initially under contract for $84 million, but the first buyer had to withdraw from the transaction due to rising interest rates. Mark Myers led the Kiser Group team that arranged the sale. The seller was an undisclosed religious nonprofit organization. Myers also arranged interim financing on behalf of the buyer, including a $5 million loan, throughout the approval process.

You may also like

Invictus Real Estate Provides $60M Construction Loan for...

Tredway Completes Renovation of 97-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $17.5M Sale of Brooklyn...

Hamilton Zanze Acquires 1,048-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Nevada

Bridge Logistics Properties Buys 450,000 SF Industrial Portfolio...

JLL Arranges $20M Sale of Value-Add Multifamily Property...

Hanley Investment Group Brokers $9.2M Sale of Starbucks-Anchored...

Twelfth Street Heritage, Flaherty & Collins Break Ground...

Interra Realty Brokers Sale of 95-Unit Apartment Complex...