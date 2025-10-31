Kiser Group Negotiates $76M Sale of Skilled Nursing Facility in Mamaroneck, New York

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — Chicago-based brokerage firm Kiser Group has negotiated the $76 million sale of the 250-bed Sarah Neuman Skilled Nursing Facility in Mamaroneck, roughly 30 miles northeast of New York City. According to Kiser Group, the property was initially under contract for $84 million, but the first buyer had to withdraw from the transaction due to rising interest rates. Mark Myers led the Kiser Group team that arranged the sale. The seller was an undisclosed religious nonprofit organization. Myers also arranged interim financing on behalf of the buyer, including a $5 million loan, throughout the approval process.