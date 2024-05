EPHRATA, PA. — New Jersey-based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. has arranged the $11.7 million sale of Stonecreek Court Apartments, a 60-unit multifamily property in Ephrata, located west of Philadelphia in Lancaster County. Built on 6.2 acres in 2008, the five-building property features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Matt Wolf of Kislak represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.