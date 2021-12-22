REBusinessOnline

Kislak Arranges $17.5M Sale of Multifamily Property in Plainfield, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has arranged the sale of Stony Brook Gardens, a 70-unit multifamily property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Plainfield. The sales price equates to roughly $250,000 per unit. The two-story, garden-style property was built in 1961. Joni Sweetwood and Julie Gralla of Kislak represented the seller and the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

