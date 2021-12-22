Kislak Arranges $17.5M Sale of Multifamily Property in Plainfield, New Jersey
PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has arranged the sale of Stony Brook Gardens, a 70-unit multifamily property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Plainfield. The sales price equates to roughly $250,000 per unit. The two-story, garden-style property was built in 1961. Joni Sweetwood and Julie Gralla of Kislak represented the seller and the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.