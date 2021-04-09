REBusinessOnline

Kislak Arranges $17M Sale of 110-Unit Multifamily Property in New Oxford, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Misty Creek Village in New Oxford, Pennsylvania, totals 110 units. The property was built in 2016.

NEW OXFORD, PA. — The Kislak Co., a New Jersey-based brokerage firm, has arranged the $17 million sale of Misty Creek Village, a 110-unit multifamily property in New Oxford, located in the southern-central part of the state. Built in 2016, the property consists of several two-story, vinyl-sided buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom residences. Homes feature granite countertops, individual washers and dryers and private patios or balconies. Matt Wolf and Robert Holland of Kislak represented the buyer and seller in the deal. Both parties requested anonymity.

