Kislak Arranges $17M Sale of The Villas at Willow Run Apartments in Willow Street, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

WILLOW STREET, PA. — The Kislak Co. Inc., a New Jersey-based brokerage firm, has arranged the $17 million sale of The Villas at Willow Run, a 72-unit multifamily complex in Willow Street, located in Lancaster County. The property was built in 2019 and was fully occupied at the time of sale. Units feature granite countertops, individual washers and dryers and private patios. Matt Wolf and Robert Holland of Kislak represented the seller and buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.

