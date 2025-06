JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has arranged the $20 million sale of 70 Central Lofts, a 31-unit apartment building in Jersey City. Completed in 2024, the five-story building includes a 32-space parking garage and a 1,696-square-foot retail space, as well as 7,000 square feet of amenity space. Davis Briones of Kislak represented the seller, Legacy Development, in the transaction and procured the buyer, an entity doing business as 70 Central Lofts LLC.