Kislak Arranges $3.2M Sale of Jefferson Garden Apartments in Monticello, New York

MONTICELLO, N.Y. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has arranged the $3.2 million sale of Jefferson Garden Apartments, a 76-unit multifamily complex in Monticello, about 100 miles north of New York City. Completed in 1969 and last renovated in 2023, the garden-style property consists of seven buildings that house two studios, 47 one-bedroom apartments, 18 two-bedroom residences and nine three-bedroom units. Janet Bortz of Kislak represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.