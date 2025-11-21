Friday, November 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Kislak Arranges $3.2M Sale of Jefferson Garden Apartments in Monticello, New York

by Taylor Williams

MONTICELLO, N.Y. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has arranged the $3.2 million sale of Jefferson Garden Apartments, a 76-unit multifamily complex in Monticello, about 100 miles north of New York City. Completed in 1969 and last renovated in 2023, the garden-style property consists of seven buildings that house two studios, 47 one-bedroom apartments, 18 two-bedroom residences and nine three-bedroom units. Janet Bortz of Kislak represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.

You may also like

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 428,612 SF Shopping Center...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Minnesota Multifamily...

SVN Chicago Commercial Negotiates $1.5M Sale of Industrial...

Resource Realty Negotiates 48,100 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

PEAK Events Signs 16,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

TADA Youth Theater Renews 10,000 SF Lease in...

Lument Securities Arranges $140M Sale of Four Long-Term...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 242-Unit Altis Santa Barbara...

Greystar-Led Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 605-Bed Student...