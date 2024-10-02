Kislak Arranges $3.5M Sale of Apartment Complex in Long Branch, New Jersey

LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has arranged the $3.5 million sale of Morris Mews Apartments, an 18-unit multifamily complex located in the coastal New Jersey community of Long Branch. The two-story building was constructed in 1966 and houses 16 one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units that were fully occupied at the time of sale. Daniel Lanni of Kislak represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were limited liability companies, in the transaction.