Kislak Arranges $3.9M Sale of 44,300 SF Industrial Property in Northern New Jersey

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Kislak Commercial Real Estate Services Inc. has arranged the $3.9 million sale of a 44,300-square-foot industrial property in the Northern New Jersey community of Whitehouse Station. Peter Wisniewski of Kislak represented the seller, Palumbo Realty LLC, in the transaction. Wisniewski also procured the buyer, 27 Ridge Road LLC.

