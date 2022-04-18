REBusinessOnline

Kislak Arranges $36M Sale of Apartment Complex in Hackensack, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

The-VUE-Hackensack

The VUE Hackensack totals 78 units. The property was built in phases between 2015 and 2017.

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has arranged the $36 million sale of The VUE Hackensack, a 78-unit apartment complex in Northern New Jersey. The property was built in phases between 2015 and 2017 and consists of six one-bedroom units and 72 two-bedroom units with an average size of 1,205 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, resident lounge and virtual doorman service. Andrew Scheinerman of Kislak represented the seller, an entity doing business as 295 Polifly Realty LLC, in the off-market transaction. Scott Davidovic, also with Kislak, procured the buyer, Sutton Equity LLC.

