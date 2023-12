TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey-based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has arranged the $3 million sale of Riverbank Commons, a 30-unit apartment complex in Trenton. The three-story building houses three efficiency apartments, 12 one-bedroom units and 15 two-bedroom units. Barry Waisbrod of Kislak represented the seller, River Bank Rentals LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was an entity doing business as NJ Mercer Investments Realty LLC.