Kislak Arranges $4.1M Sale of Apartment Complex in Roselle Park, New Jersey

ROSELLE PARK, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has arranged the $4.1 million sale of a 24-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Roselle Park. The three-story building at 336 E. Westfield Ave. houses six studios, 17 one-bedroom units and a rental house with onsite parking for tenants. About half (13) of the units were recently renovated with new kitchens and bathrooms, and the property also recently received a new roof and common area upgrades. Andrew Scheinerman and Jeff Squires of Kislak brokered the deal. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.