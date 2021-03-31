Kislak Arranges $4.3M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Paterson, New Jersey
PATERSON, N.J. — New Jersey-based brokerage firm The Kislak Co Inc. has arranged the $4.3 million sale of a 34-unit multifamily portfolio in the Northern New Jersey community of Paterson. The portfolio spans four buildings. Davis Briones of Kislak represented the seller, Blue Onyx Cos., in the transaction and procured the undisclosed buyer.
