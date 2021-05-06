REBusinessOnline

Kislak Arranges $55.3M Sale of Pinnacle Apartments in Fort Lee, New Jersey

Pinnacle-Fort-Lee

The Pinnacle in Fort Lee totals 142 units. The property was completed in 2020.

FORT LEE, N.J. — The Kislak Co. Inc., a New Jersey-based brokerage firm, has arranged the $55.3 million sale of The Pinnacle, a 142-unit high-rise apartment building in the Northern New Jersey community of Fort Lee. Built in 2020, the 15-story building features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Scott Davidovic of Kislak represented the seller and developer, 69 Main Street Fort Lee Urban Renewal, in the transaction. Justin Lupo of Kislak procured the buyer, a joint venture between Blue Diamond Equities and Skywood Properties. David Singer of Calloway Capital placed acquisition financing through MF1 Global on behalf of the buyer. The property was 70 percent occupied at the time of sale.

