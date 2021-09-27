Kislak Arranges $6.2M Sale of Townhome Community in Summit, New Jersey
SUMMIT, N.J. — New Jersey-based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has arranged the $6.2 million sale of a 10-unit townhome property in the Northern New Jersey community of Summit. The property was built in 2019 and consists entirely of two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and laundry rooms. Joseph Keenan and Joni Sweetwood of Kislak brokered the deal. Both parties involved in the transaction requested anonymity.
