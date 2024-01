ROSELLE, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm The Kislak Co. Inc. has arranged the $6.9 million sale of Sheridan Garden Apartments, a 35-unit multifamily complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Roselle. The building was originally constructed in 1928. Joni Sweetwood of Kislak represented the seller, an entity doing business as Sheridan Estate Urban Renewal LLC, in the transaction. Sweetwood also procured the buyer, Harrison Grove Holdings LLC.