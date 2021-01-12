REBusinessOnline

Kislak Arranges $8.5M Sale of Apartment Property in Morristown, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Kislak Co. has arranged the $8.5 million sale of a 23-unit luxury multifamily property in the Northern New Jersey city of Morristown. Units at the property, which was built in 2015, feature individual washers and dryers, balconies and two assigned private parking spaces. Joseph Keenan and Robert Holland of Kislak represented the seller, Morristown Gateway LLC, in the transaction. Jason Pucci and Justin Lupo, also with Kislak, procured the buyer, an affiliate of regional multifamily owner-operator The Kamson Corp. The property was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  