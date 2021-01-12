Kislak Arranges $8.5M Sale of Apartment Property in Morristown, New Jersey

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Kislak Co. has arranged the $8.5 million sale of a 23-unit luxury multifamily property in the Northern New Jersey city of Morristown. Units at the property, which was built in 2015, feature individual washers and dryers, balconies and two assigned private parking spaces. Joseph Keenan and Robert Holland of Kislak represented the seller, Morristown Gateway LLC, in the transaction. Jason Pucci and Justin Lupo, also with Kislak, procured the buyer, an affiliate of regional multifamily owner-operator The Kamson Corp. The property was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.