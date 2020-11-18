REBusinessOnline

Kislak Brokers $16.4M Sale of Active Adult Community in Hamilton Township, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast, Seniors Housing

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The Kislak Company Inc. has brokered the $16.4 million sale of Twin Ponds, a 75-unit active adult community in Hamilton Township, located outside Trenton. Justin Lupo and Jason Pucci of Kislak represented the sellers, Crestwood Ventures LLC and Crestwood Ventures II LLC, in the transaction. The buyer, an affiliate of The Kamson Corp., plans to expand the property with a 69-unit third phase. Twin Ponds was fully occupied at the time of sale.

