REBusinessOnline

Kislak Brokers $26.5M Sale of Multifamily Building in Rahway, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Skyview-Rahway-New-Jersey

Skyview Rahway totals 160 units. The property was built in 2005.

RAHWAY, N.J. — The Kislak Company has brokered the $26.5 million sale of Skyview Rahway, a 160-unit multifamily building located south of Newark in Union County. Built in 2005, the property consists of 45 one-bedroom units, 102 two-bedroom units and 13 penthouses in addition to Class A amenities such as a rooftop terrace, fitness center and concierge services. Jeff Squires of Kislak represented the seller in the transaction, and Barry Waisbrod of Kislak procured the New York-based buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  