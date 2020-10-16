Kislak Brokers $26.5M Sale of Multifamily Building in Rahway, New Jersey

RAHWAY, N.J. — The Kislak Company has brokered the $26.5 million sale of Skyview Rahway, a 160-unit multifamily building located south of Newark in Union County. Built in 2005, the property consists of 45 one-bedroom units, 102 two-bedroom units and 13 penthouses in addition to Class A amenities such as a rooftop terrace, fitness center and concierge services. Jeff Squires of Kislak represented the seller in the transaction, and Barry Waisbrod of Kislak procured the New York-based buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.