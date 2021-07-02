Kislak Brokers $7.6M Sale of Apartment Building in Maplewood, New Jersey

The Alivia in Maplewood, New Jersey, totals 20 units, 18 of which are rented at market rates and two of which are designated as affordable housing.

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. — The Kislak Co. Inc. has brokered the $7.6 million sale of The Alivia, a 20-unit apartment building in Maplewood, located in Essex County. All units feature walk-in closets and full-size washers and dryers, and select units offer balconies. Amenities include a fitness center, lounge, virtual concierge service and storage lockers. Joni Sweetwood of Woodbridge, N.J-based Kislak represented the seller and developer, 479 Valley Road LLC, in the transaction. Sweetwood also procured the buyer, Sunblossom Alivia 479, LLC.