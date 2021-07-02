REBusinessOnline

Kislak Brokers $7.6M Sale of Apartment Building in Maplewood, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

The-Alivia-Maplewood-New-Jersey

The Alivia in Maplewood, New Jersey, totals 20 units, 18 of which are rented at market rates and two of which are designated as affordable housing.

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. — The Kislak Co. Inc. has brokered the $7.6 million sale of The Alivia, a 20-unit apartment building in Maplewood, located in Essex County. All units feature walk-in closets and full-size washers and dryers, and select units offer balconies. Amenities include a fitness center, lounge, virtual concierge service and storage lockers. Joni Sweetwood of Woodbridge, N.J-based Kislak represented the seller and developer, 479 Valley Road LLC, in the transaction. Sweetwood also procured the buyer, Sunblossom Alivia 479, LLC.

