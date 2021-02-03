REBusinessOnline

Kislak Brokers Sale of 140-Unit Apartment Building in Hackensack, New Jersey

HACKENSACK, N.J. — The Kislak Company Inc. has brokered the $3.3 million sale of The Overlook, a 140-unit apartment building in the Northern New Jersey community of Hackensack. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units, most of which have private patios and garages. Daniel Lanni of Kislak represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The newly constructed building was fully occupied at the time of sale.

