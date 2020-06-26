Kislak Brokers Sale of 40,000 SF Office, Retail Property in Parsippany, New Jersey

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — The Kislak Company Inc. has brokered the $4.3 sale of Colony Plaza, a 40,000-square-foot office and retail property in Parsippany, a northwestern suburb of New York City. The site is located on a 3.2-acre site at 1180-1220 Route 46 near State Routes 10 and 287 and currently houses three buildings. Tom Scatuorchio and Matt Weilheimer of Kislak represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The buyer was undisclosed.