Kislak Co. Arranges $11.6M Sale of Office, Retail Property in South Orange, New Jersey

The property is located at 67-81 S. Orange Ave. and 3-11 Scotland Road.

SOUTH ORARGE, N.J. — Kislak Co. Inc. has arranged the $11.6 million sale of South Orange Square, a 31,000-square-foot office and retail property located on the western outskirts of New York City. Located at 67-81 S. Orange Ave. and 3-11 Scotland Road, the property includes 21,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, 9,000 square feet of second-story office space and 1,000 square feet of storage rooms. At the time of sale, the property was 98 percent leased to tenants including Verizon, Investors Bank and the South Orange Pharmacy. Meridian Capital Group arranged acquisition financing through Spencer Savings Bank on behalf of the undisclosed buyer. Joni Sweetwood of Kislak represented the seller, which was also undisclosed.