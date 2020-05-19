Kislak Co. Brokers Sale of 29,178 SF Waterfront Office Building in Red Bank, New Jersey

The building is located at 151 Bodman Place.

RED BANK, N.J. — Kislak Co. Inc. has arranged the $6.2 million sale of The Coastal Building, a 29,178-square-foot Class A office building in Red Bank, approximately 50 miles south of New York City. Located along the Navesink River at 151 Bodman Place, the four-story building was built in 1982 and renovated in 2013. At the time of sale, tenants primarily included law and investment firms as well as shipping and office equipment companies. The buyer intends to upgrade the building with a focus on green initiatives and technology. Daniel Lanni of Kislak represented the seller, Navesink Investments LLC, in the transaction. Lanni also procured the buyer, National Realty Partners LLC.