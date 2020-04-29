Kislak Cos. Brokers Sale of 48,000 SF Medical Office Building in West Orange, New Jersey

The healthcare and office building is located at 622 Eagle Rock Ave.

WEST ORANGE, N.J. — The Kislak Cos. Inc. has brokered the sale of a 48,000-square-foot, Class B medical office building in West Orange, a western suburb of New York City. Located at 622 Eagle Rock Ave., the three-story building was constructed in 1988. JAG One Physical Therapy and Garden State Community Bank are the anchor tenants of the building. The property offers convenient access to State Routes 280 and 287, the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike. Matt Wilheimer of Kislak represented the seller, New York Community Bank, in the transaction. The buyer was 622 Eagle Rock Avenue Realty.